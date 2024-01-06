When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Miami (OH) be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Miami (OH) ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-2 NR NR 259

Miami (OH)'s best wins

Miami (OH) notched its best win of the season on December 22, when it took down the Vermont Catamounts, who rank No. 113 in the RPI rankings, 70-69. Anderson Mirambeaux led the offense versus Vermont, delivering 17 points. Second on the team was Darweshi Hunter with 17 points.

Next best wins

79-74 on the road over Marshall (No. 179/RPI) on December 2

76-64 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 253/RPI) on November 19

76-48 at home over Coppin State (No. 358/RPI) on November 17

Miami (OH)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the RedHawks are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the third-most losses.

Schedule insights

Miami (OH) faces the 221st-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the RedHawks' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games versus teams that are above .500 and two games against teams with worse records than their own.

Reviewing Miami's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Miami (OH)'s next game

Matchup: Buffalo Bulls vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks

Buffalo Bulls vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

