How to Watch the Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6) take on the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-9) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in MAC play.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The RedHawks score an average of 53.0 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 66.4 the Huskies allow.
- The 68.3 points per game the Huskies record are the same as the RedHawks give up.
- When Northern Illinois scores more than 69.9 points, it is 4-1.
- Miami (OH) is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 68.3 points.
- The Huskies shoot 39.3% from the field, 3.4% lower than the RedHawks concede defensively.
- The RedHawks make 39.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% more than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.
Miami (OH) Leaders
- Jadyn Scott: 12.6 PTS, 53.0 FG%
- Amber Tretter: 7.5 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)
- Lakresha Edwards: 7.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)
- Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Katey Richason: 6.9 PTS, 51.2 FG%
Miami (OH) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Oakland
|W 68-66
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/30/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|L 53-44
|F&M Bank Arena
|1/3/2024
|Toledo
|L 70-52
|Millett Hall
|1/6/2024
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/10/2024
|Kent State
|-
|Millett Hall
|1/13/2024
|@ Western Michigan
|-
|University Arena
