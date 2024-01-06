The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6) take on the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-9) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in MAC play.

Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The RedHawks score an average of 53.0 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 66.4 the Huskies allow.

The 68.3 points per game the Huskies record are the same as the RedHawks give up.

When Northern Illinois scores more than 69.9 points, it is 4-1.

Miami (OH) is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 68.3 points.

The Huskies shoot 39.3% from the field, 3.4% lower than the RedHawks concede defensively.

The RedHawks make 39.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% more than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Miami (OH) Leaders

Jadyn Scott: 12.6 PTS, 53.0 FG%

12.6 PTS, 53.0 FG% Amber Tretter: 7.5 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

7.5 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20) Lakresha Edwards: 7.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)

7.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52) Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Katey Richason: 6.9 PTS, 51.2 FG%

Miami (OH) Schedule