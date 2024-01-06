Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Montgomery County, Ohio. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stivers School Of The Arts at Middletown Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6

7:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Franklin, OH

Franklin, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-County North High School at Miami Valley School