The Indiana Pacers, with Myles Turner, face off versus the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Turner, in his most recent time out, had 27 points in a 150-116 win over the Hawks.

In this piece we'll examine Turner's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.5 19.4 Rebounds 7.5 7.2 5.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.0 PRA -- 25.9 26.3 PR -- 24.7 25.3 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Turner's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Myles Turner Insights vs. the Celtics

Turner is responsible for attempting 11.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 9.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Turner's Pacers average 106.3 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 102.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have given up 110.4 points per game, which is third-best in the league.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per contest, the Celtics are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are ranked fifth in the league, conceding 24.6 per contest.

The Celtics are the 24th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Myles Turner vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 34 17 10 1 2 1 1 11/1/2023 22 8 5 3 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.