If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Ohio and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Ohio's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Ohio ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-1 NR NR 280

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio's best wins

In its best victory of the season, Ohio defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies in a 78-66 win on January 6. Elmore James was the top scorer in the signature win over Northern Illinois, putting up 21 points with five rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

74-73 at home over Delaware (No. 189/RPI) on December 2

88-70 at home over Troy (No. 214/RPI) on November 8

80-68 over Middle Tennessee (No. 300/RPI) on November 25

82-77 over Brown (No. 329/RPI) on November 26

71-52 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 349/RPI) on November 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

Ohio has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (four).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bobcats are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Ohio gets the 306th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

When it comes to the Bobcats' upcoming schedule, they have seven games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams over .500.

As far as Ohio's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Ohio's next game

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons vs. Ohio Bobcats

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Ohio Bobcats Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Ohio games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.