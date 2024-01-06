Saturday's contest between the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) and Ohio Bobcats (4-7) at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has a projected final score of 76-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kent State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Bobcats head into this matchup following a 67-58 victory over Akron on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ohio vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 76, Ohio 60

Other MAC Predictions

Ohio Schedule Analysis

The Bobcats' signature victory this season came against the Akron Zips, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 238) in our computer rankings. The Bobcats secured the 67-58 win at home on January 3.

Ohio has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Golden Flashes are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 140th-most victories.

Ohio has three losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio 2023-24 Best Wins

67-58 at home over Akron (No. 238) on January 3

67-61 at home over Dayton (No. 242) on November 16

65-62 at home over Indiana State (No. 254) on December 17

75-71 at home over IUPUI (No. 324) on November 26

Ohio Leaders

Jaya McClure: 14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Kennedi Watkins: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Bailey Tabeling: 8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 56.4 FG%, 52.5 3PT% (21-for-40)

8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 56.4 FG%, 52.5 3PT% (21-for-40) Madi Mace: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Kate Dennis: 6.3 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)

Ohio Performance Insights

The Bobcats put up 62.9 points per game (240th in college basketball) while giving up 72.1 per outing (315th in college basketball). They have a -101 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.2 points per game.

The Bobcats are scoring more points at home (68 per game) than away (56.8).

In 2023-24 Ohio is giving up 8.6 fewer points per game at home (68.2) than on the road (76.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.