A pair of sputtering squads square off when the Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC) host the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The Bobcats will aim to stop a three-game losing streak against the Huskies, losers of three in a row.

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ohio Stats Insights

  • The Bobcats make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
  • In games Ohio shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.
  • The Huskies are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bobcats sit at 153rd.
  • The Bobcats average 79.2 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 78.0 the Huskies give up.
  • Ohio is 4-1 when scoring more than 78.0 points.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio scored 83.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (75.8).
  • The Bobcats surrendered 65.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.6 in away games.
  • In home games, Ohio drained 0.5 more treys per game (9.3) than in away games (8.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in road games (36.9%).

Ohio Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ Austin Peay L 71-67 F&M Bank Arena
12/30/2023 Davidson L 72-69 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/2/2024 Toledo L 86-77 Convocation Center Ohio
1/6/2024 Northern Illinois - Convocation Center Ohio
1/9/2024 @ Bowling Green - Stroh Center
1/13/2024 @ Western Michigan - University Arena

