How to Watch Ohio vs. Northern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of sputtering squads square off when the Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC) host the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The Bobcats will aim to stop a three-game losing streak against the Huskies, losers of three in a row.
Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ohio Stats Insights
- The Bobcats make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- In games Ohio shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.
- The Huskies are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bobcats sit at 153rd.
- The Bobcats average 79.2 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 78.0 the Huskies give up.
- Ohio is 4-1 when scoring more than 78.0 points.
Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio scored 83.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (75.8).
- The Bobcats surrendered 65.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.6 in away games.
- In home games, Ohio drained 0.5 more treys per game (9.3) than in away games (8.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in road games (36.9%).
Ohio Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|L 71-67
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|Davidson
|L 72-69
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/2/2024
|Toledo
|L 86-77
|Convocation Center Ohio
|1/6/2024
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|1/9/2024
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Western Michigan
|-
|University Arena
