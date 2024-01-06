A pair of sputtering squads square off when the Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC) host the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The Bobcats will aim to stop a three-game losing streak against the Huskies, losers of three in a row.

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Ohio Stats Insights

The Bobcats make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

In games Ohio shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.

The Huskies are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bobcats sit at 153rd.

The Bobcats average 79.2 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 78.0 the Huskies give up.

Ohio is 4-1 when scoring more than 78.0 points.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio scored 83.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (75.8).

The Bobcats surrendered 65.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.6 in away games.

In home games, Ohio drained 0.5 more treys per game (9.3) than in away games (8.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in road games (36.9%).

Ohio Upcoming Schedule