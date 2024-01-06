For bracketology analysis around Ohio State and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +8000

+8000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +10000

How Ohio State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-3 2-2 35 31 55

Ohio State's best wins

Ohio State's best win of the season came in a 92-81 victory on November 24 over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 27) in the RPI. Bruce Thornton, in that signature win, compiled a team-best 29 points with three rebounds and four assists. Roddy Gayle Jr. also played a part with 23 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

79-73 at home over Oakland (No. 76/RPI) on November 6

86-56 over Santa Clara (No. 104/RPI) on November 25

76-72 at home over Rutgers (No. 116/RPI) on January 3

84-74 at home over Minnesota (No. 143/RPI) on December 3

78-75 over West Virginia (No. 174/RPI) on December 30

Ohio State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Ohio State has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Ohio State is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

The Buckeyes have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Ohio State faces the 81st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Buckeyes' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games against teams that are above .500 and 12 games against teams with worse records than their own.

In terms of OSU's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with five coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Ohio State's next game

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV Channel: BTN

