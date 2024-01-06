Will Ohio State be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Ohio State's full tournament resume.

How Ohio State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 2-1 20 18 17

Ohio State's best wins

Ohio State picked up its best win of the season on November 22, when it secured a 75-57 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 44), according to the RPI. In the victory over Oklahoma State, Jacy Sheldon tallied a team-leading 31 points. Cotie McMahon added 27 points.

Next best wins

84-55 at home over Belmont (No. 46/RPI) on December 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 74/RPI) on December 3

94-84 at home over Penn State (No. 84/RPI) on December 10

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 101/RPI) on November 20

83-40 at home over Cornell (No. 143/RPI) on November 26

Ohio State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Based on the RPI, Ohio State has two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 15th-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 42nd-most.

Ohio State has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Ohio State has to manage the 15th-hardest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Buckeyes' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games against teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.

OSU has 14 games left to play this season, and three of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Ohio State's next game

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV Channel: BTN

