How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will try to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. The contest airs on FOX.
Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: FOX
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 42% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.
- Ohio State has compiled an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes rank 51st.
- The Buckeyes' 79.1 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 74.3 the Hoosiers give up.
- Ohio State has put together a 10-1 record in games it scores more than 74.3 points.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Ohio State put up 74.7 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged away (68.1).
- At home, the Buckeyes conceded 63 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than they allowed away (76.3).
- Ohio State drained more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than away (6.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (36.5%).
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|W 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|W 78-75
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rutgers
|W 76-72
|Value City Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/10/2024
|Wisconsin
|-
|Value City Arena
|1/15/2024
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
