The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will look to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: FOX

Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Indiana Moneyline FanDuel Ohio State (-2.5) 150.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Ohio State has covered five times in 14 games with a spread this season.

In the Buckeyes' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Indiana is 6-8-0 ATS this season.

The Hoosiers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 14 times this year.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6500

+6500 Sportsbooks rate Ohio State higher (30th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (33rd).

The Buckeyes were +7000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +6500, which is the 46th-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Ohio State winning the national championship, based on its +6500 moneyline odds, is 1.5%.

