The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will look to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX

Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Indiana Moneyline
FanDuel Ohio State (-2.5) 150.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

  • Ohio State has covered five times in 14 games with a spread this season.
  • In the Buckeyes' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
  • Indiana is 6-8-0 ATS this season.
  • The Hoosiers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 14 times this year.

Ohio State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6500
  • Sportsbooks rate Ohio State higher (30th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (33rd).
  • The Buckeyes were +7000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +6500, which is the 46th-biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of Ohio State winning the national championship, based on its +6500 moneyline odds, is 1.5%.

