The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall, airing at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup in this article.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: FOX

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Indiana Moneyline FanDuel Ohio State (-1.5) 149.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Ohio State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Buckeyes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total nine out of 14 times this season.

Indiana is 6-8-0 ATS this season.

A total of eight Hoosiers games this year have gone over the point total.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6500

+6500 Ohio State is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (30th in the country) than its computer ranking (33rd).

Bookmakers have moved the Buckeyes' national championship odds up from +7000 at the beginning of the season to +6500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 46th-biggest change.

The implied probability of Ohio State winning the national championship, based on its +6500 moneyline odds, is 1.5%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.