The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) welcome in the Ohio Bobcats (4-7) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ohio vs. Kent State Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats' 62.9 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 60.8 the Golden Flashes allow.

When it scores more than 60.8 points, Ohio is 4-4.

Kent State's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.9 points.

The Golden Flashes score just 0.8 more points per game (72.9) than the Bobcats give up (72.1).

Kent State is 4-2 when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Ohio has a 4-3 record when allowing fewer than 72.9 points.

The Golden Flashes are making 41.0% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Bobcats concede to opponents (41.1%).

Ohio Leaders

Jaya McClure: 14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Kennedi Watkins: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Bailey Tabeling: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 56.4 FG%, 52.5 3PT% (21-for-40)

8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 56.4 FG%, 52.5 3PT% (21-for-40) Madi Mace: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Kate Dennis: 6.3 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)

Ohio Schedule