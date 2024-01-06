Ohio vs. Northern Illinois January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MAC slate includes the Ohio Bobcats (6-5, 0-0 MAC) facing the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5, 0-0 MAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Ohio Players to Watch
- Jaylin Hunter: 14.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AJ Clayton: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Elmore James: 12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Shereef Mitchell: 13.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- AJ Brown: 9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- David Coit: 17.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zarigue Nutter: 15.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Xavier Amos: 11.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK
- Philmon Gebrewhit: 9.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Stat Comparison
|Ohio Rank
|Ohio AVG
|Northern Illinois AVG
|Northern Illinois Rank
|70th
|80.3
|Points Scored
|80.5
|65th
|159th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|76.2
|297th
|167th
|37
|Rebounds
|37.9
|121st
|82nd
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|152nd
|108th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.3
|205th
|172nd
|13.6
|Assists
|11.5
|310th
|23rd
|9.3
|Turnovers
|12.2
|218th
