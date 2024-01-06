A pair of sliding teams square off when the Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC) host the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The Bobcats are 5.5-point favorites as they look to break a three-game losing streak against the Huskies, who have lost three straight. The over/under in the matchup is 154.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio -5.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

Ohio and its opponents have gone over 154.5 combined points in five of 12 games this season.

The average point total in Ohio's games this season is 150.7, 3.8 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Bobcats have put together a 3-9-0 record against the spread.

Ohio has won five, or 45.5%, of the 11 games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Bobcats are 4-2 this season when entering a game favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Ohio.

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio 5 41.7% 79.2 156.9 71.5 149.5 150.1 Northern Illinois 7 70% 77.7 156.9 78 149.5 153.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Ohio Insights & Trends

Ohio won 11 games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Bobcats record just 1.2 more points per game (79.2) than the Huskies give up (78).

When Ohio totals more than 78 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio 3-9-0 2-5 6-6-0 Northern Illinois 5-5-0 2-4 6-4-0

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio Northern Illinois 14-1 Home Record 5-7 4-11 Away Record 7-10 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.