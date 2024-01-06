The Indiana Pacers (20-14) are 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (27-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under set at 247.5 points.

Pacers vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -5.5 247.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has played 21 games this season that have had more than 247.5 combined points scored.

Indiana has a 251.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 4.4 more points than this game's point total.

Indiana's ATS record is 20-14-0 this year.

The Pacers have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those games.

Indiana has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +170 or more by bookmakers this season.

Indiana has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

Pacers vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 247.5 % of Games Over 247.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 7 20.6% 121 248.6 110.4 234.8 228.9 Pacers 21 61.8% 127.6 248.6 124.4 234.8 243.8

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.

Five of the Pacers' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .611 (11-7-0). Away, it is .562 (9-7-0).

The Pacers' 127.6 points per game are 17.2 more points than the 110.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.4 points, Indiana is 20-8 against the spread and 20-8 overall.

Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Pacers and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 20-14 3-4 24-10 Celtics 18-16 14-10 19-15

Pacers vs. Celtics Point Insights

Pacers Celtics 127.6 Points Scored (PG) 121 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 20-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 20-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-1 124.4 Points Allowed (PG) 110.4 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 13-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-15 13-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-6

