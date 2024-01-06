Putnam County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Putnam County, Ohio is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Putnam County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kalida High School at Spencerville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Spencerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbus Grove at Fort Jennings High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Fort Jennings, OH
- Conference: Putnam County League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ayersville High School at Continental High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Continental, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swanton High School at Leipsic
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Leipsic, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
