High school basketball competition in Putnam County, Ohio is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Putnam County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kalida High School at Spencerville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 6

6:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Spencerville, OH

Spencerville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbus Grove at Fort Jennings High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 6

7:15 PM ET on January 6 Location: Fort Jennings, OH

Fort Jennings, OH Conference: Putnam County League

Putnam County League How to Stream: Watch Here

Ayersville High School at Continental High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6

7:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Continental, OH

Continental, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Swanton High School at Leipsic