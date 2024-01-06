2024 NCAA Bracketology: Toledo March Madness Resume | January 8
When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Toledo be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
How Toledo ranks
|Record
|MAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-6
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|124
Toledo's best wins
When Toledo beat the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, the No. 76 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 69-68 on December 6, it was its signature victory of the season so far. With 21 points, Ra'Heim Moss was the leading scorer against Oakland. Second on the team was Tyler Cochran, with 19 points.
Next best wins
- 84-80 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 136/RPI) on December 9
- 78-77 on the road over Wright State (No. 157/RPI) on November 14
- 88-87 at home over Marshall (No. 179/RPI) on December 13
- 87-78 at home over Louisiana (No. 180/RPI) on November 11
- 68-64 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 259/RPI) on January 5
Toledo's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- The Rockets have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation based on the RPI (two).
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Toledo has been handed the 100th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Rockets have 16 games remaining this year, including eight against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records above .500.
- Toledo has 16 games remaining this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Toledo's next game
- Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Toledo Rockets
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
