When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Toledo be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Toledo's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Toledo ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 2-0 NR NR 124

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toledo's best wins

When Toledo beat the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, the No. 76 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 69-68 on December 6, it was its signature victory of the season so far. With 21 points, Ra'Heim Moss was the leading scorer against Oakland. Second on the team was Tyler Cochran, with 19 points.

Next best wins

84-80 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 136/RPI) on December 9

78-77 on the road over Wright State (No. 157/RPI) on November 14

88-87 at home over Marshall (No. 179/RPI) on December 13

87-78 at home over Louisiana (No. 180/RPI) on November 11

68-64 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 259/RPI) on January 5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Toledo's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Rockets have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Toledo has been handed the 100th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Rockets have 16 games remaining this year, including eight against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records above .500.

Toledo has 16 games remaining this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Toledo's next game

Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Toledo Rockets

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Toledo Rockets Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Toledo games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.