What are Toledo's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Toledo ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 2-0 NR NR 42

Toledo's best wins

On December 6, Toledo captured its best win of the season, a 69-46 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, a top 100 team (No. 56), according to the RPI. Quinesha Lockett was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Michigan, dropping 20 points with two rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

60-49 on the road over JMU (No. 78/RPI) on November 8

73-58 over North Dakota State (No. 140/RPI) on November 25

74-73 over SMU (No. 208/RPI) on November 24

65-35 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 229/RPI) on December 10

78-65 on the road over Oakland (No. 280/RPI) on December 17

Toledo's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Rockets are 2-0 -- tied for the 28th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Toledo is playing the 93rd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Rockets have nine games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 14 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

When it comes to Toledo's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Toledo's next game

Matchup: Toledo Rockets vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Toledo Rockets vs. Western Michigan Broncos Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

