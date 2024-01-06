The Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-7) play the Toledo Rockets (6-3) in a clash of MAC teams at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Toledo Players to Watch

Sophia Wiard: 13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Khera Goss: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jessica Cook: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Tayra Eke: 8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Zaniya Nelson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Kennedi Myles: 5.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Lachelle Austin: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Cali Denson: 8.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

