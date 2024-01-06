How to Watch the Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-7) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Toledo Rockets (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at George Gervin GameAbove Center.
Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Scoring Comparison
- The Rockets score an average of 68.9 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 69.3 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- Toledo is 5-1 when it scores more than 69.3 points.
- Eastern Michigan's record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.9 points.
- The 61.1 points per game the Eagles put up are just 0.9 more points than the Rockets allow (60.2).
- Eastern Michigan has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 60.2 points.
- Toledo has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 61.1 points.
- This year the Eagles are shooting 36.7% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Rockets give up.
Toledo Leaders
- Sophia Wiard: 15.4 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)
- Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)
- Khera Goss: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)
- Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.6 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
- Hannah Noveroske: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 48.3 FG%
Toledo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Duke
|L 70-45
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/30/2023
|Hillsdale
|W 94-52
|Savage Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Miami (OH)
|W 70-52
|Millett Hall
|1/6/2024
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/10/2024
|Western Michigan
|-
|Savage Arena
|1/13/2024
|Ohio
|-
|Savage Arena
