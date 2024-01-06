The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-7) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Toledo Rockets (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at George Gervin GameAbove Center.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Rockets score an average of 68.9 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 69.3 the Eagles give up to opponents.

Toledo is 5-1 when it scores more than 69.3 points.

Eastern Michigan's record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.9 points.

The 61.1 points per game the Eagles put up are just 0.9 more points than the Rockets allow (60.2).

Eastern Michigan has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 60.2 points.

Toledo has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 61.1 points.

This year the Eagles are shooting 36.7% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Rockets give up.

Toledo Leaders

Sophia Wiard: 15.4 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)

15.4 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50) Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Khera Goss: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.6 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

6.6 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Hannah Noveroske: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 48.3 FG%

Toledo Schedule