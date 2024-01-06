The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-7) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Toledo Rockets (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at George Gervin GameAbove Center.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Scoring Comparison

  • The Rockets score an average of 68.9 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 69.3 the Eagles give up to opponents.
  • Toledo is 5-1 when it scores more than 69.3 points.
  • Eastern Michigan's record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.9 points.
  • The 61.1 points per game the Eagles put up are just 0.9 more points than the Rockets allow (60.2).
  • Eastern Michigan has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 60.2 points.
  • Toledo has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 61.1 points.
  • This year the Eagles are shooting 36.7% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Rockets give up.

Toledo Leaders

  • Sophia Wiard: 15.4 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)
  • Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)
  • Khera Goss: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)
  • Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.6 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
  • Hannah Noveroske: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 48.3 FG%

Toledo Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Duke L 70-45 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/30/2023 Hillsdale W 94-52 Savage Arena
1/3/2024 @ Miami (OH) W 70-52 Millett Hall
1/6/2024 @ Eastern Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/10/2024 Western Michigan - Savage Arena
1/13/2024 Ohio - Savage Arena

