The Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton included, hit the court versus the Boston Celtics on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on January 5, Haliburton posted 10 points, eight rebounds, 18 assists and two steals in a 150-116 win versus the Hawks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Haliburton's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.3 21.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.4 Assists 12.5 12.8 14.7 PRA -- 41.2 40.7 PR -- 28.4 26 3PM 3.5 3.5 3.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Haliburton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Haliburton has made 8.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 16.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 21.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.5 per game.

Haliburton's Pacers average 106.3 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 102.1 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the third-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 110.4 points per contest.

On the boards, the Celtics are ranked 16th in the NBA, giving up 43.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Celtics have given up 24.6 per game, fifth in the NBA.

The Celtics are the 24th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 40 26 10 13 5 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.