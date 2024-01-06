Tyrese Haliburton vs. Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Celtics (27-7) hit the road to clash with Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (20-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, January 6. The tip is at 7:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSIN and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tyrese Haliburton vs. Jayson Tatum Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Jayson Tatum
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1480.3
|1420.6
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|49.3
|44.4
|Fantasy Rank
|14
|7
Buy Tatum and Haliburton gear on Fanatics!
Tyrese Haliburton vs. Jayson Tatum Insights
Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers
- Haliburton averages 24.3 points, 4.1 boards and 12.8 assists, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per contest (third in league).
- The Pacers put up 127.6 points per game (first in league) while allowing 124.4 per contest (29th in NBA). They have a +110 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.
- Indiana loses the rebound battle by 2.4 boards on average. It records 40.4 rebounds per game, 29th in the league, while its opponents pull down 42.8.
- The Pacers make 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), 4.1 more than their opponents.
- Indiana forces 13.4 turnovers per game (13th in league) while committing 12.9 (12th in NBA).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jayson Tatum & the Celtics
- Jayson Tatum's numbers for the season are 27.1 points, 4.5 assists and 8.5 boards per game, shooting 47.4% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- The Celtics average 121 points per game (fifth in the league) while giving up 110.4 per contest (third in the NBA). They have a +361 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game.
- Boston wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. It is recording 47.6 rebounds per game (first in the league) compared to its opponents' 43.3 per outing.
- The Celtics make 16.1 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 2.2 more than their opponents (13.9). They are shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc (11th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.4%.
- Boston forces 11.7 turnovers per game (28th in the league) while committing 12.4 (seventh in NBA action).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tyrese Haliburton vs. Jayson Tatum Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Jayson Tatum
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|5.7
|9.2
|Usage Percentage
|26.4%
|30.0%
|True Shooting Pct
|63.8%
|60.4%
|Total Rebound Pct
|7.0%
|12.5%
|Assist Pct
|51.4%
|19.4%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.