The Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on FOX.

Villanova vs. St. John's Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: FOX

Villanova vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Villanova Moneyline St. John's Moneyline FanDuel Villanova (-4.5) 144.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Villanova vs. St. John's Betting Trends

Villanova has put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Wildcats games have gone over the point total five out of 14 times this season.

St. John's has put together an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

In the Red Storm's 14 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Villanova Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Villanova is 21st-best in the country. It is way below that, 34th, according to computer rankings.

The Wildcats have had the 29th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +3000 at the start of the season to +5000.

Villanova has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

St. John's Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +11000

+11000 The Red Storm have had the 26th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +11000.

St. John's has a 0.9% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

