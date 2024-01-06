Wood County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Wood County, Ohio? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wood County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake High School - Millbury at Rossford Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Rossford, OH
- Conference: Northern Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allen East High School at North Baltimore
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: North Baltimore, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
