Saturday's contest at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum has the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-2, 4-0 Horizon League) matching up with the Wright State Raiders (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) at 1:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 81-74 victory for Purdue Fort Wayne, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024

1:00 PM ET

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 81, Wright State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-6.9)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 155.9

Purdue Fort Wayne is 9-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Wright State's 5-8-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Mastodons are 6-6-0 and the Raiders are 9-4-0. Over the past 10 contests, Purdue Fort Wayne is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Wright State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Other Horizon League Predictions

Wright State Performance Insights

The Raiders are outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game, with a +66 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.4 points per game (33rd in college basketball) and allow 79 per outing (336th in college basketball).

Wright State wins the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. It collects 34.7 rebounds per game, 257th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.

Wright State hits 6.2 three-pointers per game (290th in college basketball), 2.3 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc (55th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 35.2%.

Wright State has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (176th in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (237th in college basketball).

