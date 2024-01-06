What are Wright State's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Wright State ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-8 3-2 NR NR 157

Wright State's best wins

When Wright State defeated the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, who are ranked No. 139 in the RPI, on January 6 by a score of 106-98, it was its signature win of the year thus far. Tanner Holden was the leading scorer in the signature win over Purdue Fort Wayne, dropping 26 points with four rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

82-70 at home over Cleveland State (No. 158/RPI) on January 4

74-49 over Illinois State (No. 180/RPI) on November 22

91-85 over Louisiana (No. 180/RPI) on November 20

92-82 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 259/RPI) on December 19

103-74 at home over IUPUI (No. 361/RPI) on November 29

Wright State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-4 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Raiders are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

Wright State has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (four), but also has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 3 losses (four).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Wright State has been given the 151st-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Raiders' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games versus teams that are above .500 and five games against teams with worse records than their own.

As far as Wright St's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Wright State's next game

Matchup: Robert Morris Colonials vs. Wright State Raiders

Robert Morris Colonials vs. Wright State Raiders Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

