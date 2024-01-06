Will Wright State be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Wright State's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Wright State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Wright State ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-7 4-2 NR NR 138

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wright State's best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, Wright State defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd at home on November 27. The final score was 89-78. Layne Ferrell led the offense versus Marshall, dropping 17 points. Next on the team was Alexis Hutchison with 15 points.

Next best wins

66-61 over Presbyterian (No. 214/RPI) on December 22

77-70 at home over Milwaukee (No. 282/RPI) on January 5

72-63 on the road over Indiana State (No. 288/RPI) on November 18

80-77 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 289/RPI) on December 31

82-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 304/RPI) on December 29

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wright State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

The Raiders have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

According to the RPI, the Raiders have seven wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Wright State has drawn the 170th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Of the Raiders' 14 remaining games this season, eight are against teams with worse records, and six are against teams with records over .500.

Wright St has 14 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Wright State's next game

Matchup: IUPUI Jaguars vs. Wright State Raiders

IUPUI Jaguars vs. Wright State Raiders Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Wright State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.