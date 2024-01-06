The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-2, 4-0 Horizon League) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to continue a nine-game home win streak when they host the Wright State Raiders (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 162.5 in the matchup.

Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue Fort Wayne -2.5 162.5

Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Wright State has played eight games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 162.5 points.

The average over/under for Wright State's matchups this season is 162.4, 0.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Wright State is 5-8-0 ATS this season.

Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 9-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-8-0 mark from Wright State.

Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Over/Under Stats

Games Over 162.5 % of Games Over 162.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue Fort Wayne 2 16.7% 83.5 166.9 65.7 144.7 148.3 Wright State 8 61.5% 83.4 166.9 79.0 144.7 157.1

Additional Wright State Insights & Trends

Wright State has covered twice in four games with a spread in conference action this season.

The Raiders put up an average of 83.4 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 65.7 the Mastodons give up to opponents.

Wright State is 5-8 against the spread and 7-8 overall when it scores more than 65.7 points.

Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue Fort Wayne 9-3-0 6-2 6-6-0 Wright State 5-8-0 1-3 9-4-0

Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Home/Away Splits

Purdue Fort Wayne Wright State 8-0 Home Record 5-2 3-2 Away Record 0-5 4-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-3-0 4-1-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 90.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.6 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 78.0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-2-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-0-0

