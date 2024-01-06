What are Xavier's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

+6000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +30000

How Xavier ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-2 NR NR 79

Xavier's best wins

In its best win of the season on December 9, Xavier took down the Cincinnati Bearcats, a top 50 team (No. 37) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 84-79. Quincy Olivari, in that signature victory, put up a team-best 27 points with two rebounds and one assist. Dayvion McKnight also played a role with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

66-49 over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 52/RPI) on November 19

74-54 at home over Seton Hall (No. 54/RPI) on December 23

75-59 at home over Winthrop (No. 123/RPI) on December 16

100-75 at home over Bryant (No. 161/RPI) on November 24

79-56 at home over Jacksonville (No. 235/RPI) on November 10

Xavier's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

According to the RPI, Xavier has four losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

The Musketeers have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Xavier has to deal with the seventh-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Musketeers' upcoming schedule, they have two games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams above .500.

When it comes to Xavier's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with five coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Xavier's next game

Matchup: Xavier Musketeers vs. UConn Huskies

Xavier Musketeers vs. UConn Huskies Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

