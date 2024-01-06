2024 NCAA Bracketology: Xavier March Madness Odds | January 8
What are Xavier's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Preseason national championship odds: +6000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +30000
How Xavier ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-7
|1-2
|NR
|NR
|79
Xavier's best wins
In its best win of the season on December 9, Xavier took down the Cincinnati Bearcats, a top 50 team (No. 37) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 84-79. Quincy Olivari, in that signature victory, put up a team-best 27 points with two rebounds and one assist. Dayvion McKnight also played a role with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Next best wins
- 66-49 over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 52/RPI) on November 19
- 74-54 at home over Seton Hall (No. 54/RPI) on December 23
- 75-59 at home over Winthrop (No. 123/RPI) on December 16
- 100-75 at home over Bryant (No. 161/RPI) on November 24
- 79-56 at home over Jacksonville (No. 235/RPI) on November 10
Xavier's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- According to the RPI, Xavier has four losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.
- The Musketeers have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Xavier has to deal with the seventh-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- When it comes to the Musketeers' upcoming schedule, they have two games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams above .500.
- When it comes to Xavier's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with five coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Xavier's next game
- Matchup: Xavier Musketeers vs. UConn Huskies
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
