The Xavier Musketeers (1-10) travel to face the Marquette Golden Eagles (12-2) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Xavier Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

Xavier vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

The Musketeers score an average of 52 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 61.4 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Xavier is 1-1 when it scores more than 61.4 points.

Marquette has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 52 points.

The Golden Eagles put up 10.8 more points per game (77.9) than the Musketeers give up (67.1).

Marquette is 10-0 when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Xavier is 1-7 when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.

This season the Golden Eagles are shooting 48.7% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Musketeers concede.

The Musketeers' 37.7 shooting percentage is two lower than the Golden Eagles have given up.

Xavier Leaders

Nila Blackford: 10 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 48.4 FG%

10 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 48.4 FG% Tae'Lor Purvis: 6.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

6.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Kaysia Woods: 9.5 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81)

9.5 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81) Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Daniela Lopez: 5.3 PTS, 38 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

