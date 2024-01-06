Will Yegor Chinakhov Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 6?
Can we expect Yegor Chinakhov lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Chinakhov stats and insights
- In nine of 29 games this season, Chinakhov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- On the power play, Chinakhov has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He has a 19.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Chinakhov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|1/2/2024
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|16:05
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|15:30
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|19:20
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|19:21
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
