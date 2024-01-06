Yegor Chinakhov will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Does a bet on Chinakhov intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Yegor Chinakhov vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Chinakhov Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Chinakhov has averaged 14:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Chinakhov has scored a goal in nine of 29 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 12 of 29 games this season, Chinakhov has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Chinakhov has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 29 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Chinakhov hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Chinakhov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Chinakhov Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 118 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

