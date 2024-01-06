Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Wolstein Center has the Cleveland State Vikings (12-3) taking on the Youngstown State Penguins (6-9) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 74-56 victory, as our model heavily favors Cleveland State.
The Penguins head into this game following a 70-63 win over Oakland on Wednesday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cleveland State 74, Youngstown State 56
Other Horizon Predictions
- Green Bay vs Northern Kentucky
- Detroit Mercy vs IUPUI
- Detroit Mercy vs IUPUI
- Milwaukee vs Wright State
- Milwaukee vs Wright State
- Robert Morris vs Purdue Fort Wayne
- Green Bay vs Northern Kentucky
Youngstown State Schedule Analysis
- The Penguins' signature victory this season came against the Akron Zips, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 236) in our computer rankings. The Penguins took home the 53-52 win at home on December 6.
- The Vikings have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Youngstown State is 5-6 (.455%) -- tied for the fifth-most defeats.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Youngstown State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 53-52 at home over Akron (No. 236) on December 6
- 70-63 at home over Oakland (No. 274) on January 3
- 55-41 at home over Xavier (No. 309) on November 8
- 58-56 at home over IUPUI (No. 325) on December 31
- 69-32 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 359) on December 9
Youngstown State Leaders
- Jen Wendler: 4 PTS, FG%
- Emily Saunders: 11.9 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 65 FG%
- Dena Jarrells: 10.7 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (31-for-85)
- Malia Magestro: 7.8 PTS, 30 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (17-for-66)
- Paige Shy: 7.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.5 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (16-for-61)
Youngstown State Performance Insights
- The Penguins have a -5 scoring differential, putting up 58.8 points per game (293rd in college basketball) and giving up 59.1 (83rd in college basketball).
- In Horizon action, Youngstown State has averaged 3 more points (61.8) than overall (58.8) in 2023-24.
- The Penguins average 60.3 points per game at home, and 54.8 away.
- In 2023-24 Youngstown State is conceding 5.5 fewer points per game at home (56) than away (61.5).
- The Penguins are averaging 60.7 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 1.9 more than their average for the season (58.8).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.