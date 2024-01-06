Saturday's game at Wolstein Center has the Cleveland State Vikings (12-3) taking on the Youngstown State Penguins (6-9) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 74-56 victory, as our model heavily favors Cleveland State.

The Penguins head into this game following a 70-63 win over Oakland on Wednesday.

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 74, Youngstown State 56

Other Horizon Predictions

Youngstown State Schedule Analysis

The Penguins' signature victory this season came against the Akron Zips, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 236) in our computer rankings. The Penguins took home the 53-52 win at home on December 6.

The Vikings have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Youngstown State is 5-6 (.455%) -- tied for the fifth-most defeats.

Youngstown State 2023-24 Best Wins

53-52 at home over Akron (No. 236) on December 6

70-63 at home over Oakland (No. 274) on January 3

55-41 at home over Xavier (No. 309) on November 8

58-56 at home over IUPUI (No. 325) on December 31

69-32 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 359) on December 9

Youngstown State Leaders

Jen Wendler: 4 PTS, FG%

4 PTS, FG% Emily Saunders: 11.9 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 65 FG%

11.9 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 65 FG% Dena Jarrells: 10.7 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (31-for-85)

10.7 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (31-for-85) Malia Magestro: 7.8 PTS, 30 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (17-for-66)

7.8 PTS, 30 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (17-for-66) Paige Shy: 7.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.5 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (16-for-61)

Youngstown State Performance Insights

The Penguins have a -5 scoring differential, putting up 58.8 points per game (293rd in college basketball) and giving up 59.1 (83rd in college basketball).

In Horizon action, Youngstown State has averaged 3 more points (61.8) than overall (58.8) in 2023-24.

The Penguins average 60.3 points per game at home, and 54.8 away.

In 2023-24 Youngstown State is conceding 5.5 fewer points per game at home (56) than away (61.5).

The Penguins are averaging 60.7 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 1.9 more than their average for the season (58.8).

