For bracketology insights around Youngstown State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Youngstown State ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-5 3-2 NR NR 164

Youngstown State's best wins

Youngstown State's best win this season came on November 29 in a 94-69 victory against the Cleveland State Vikings. Brandon Rush, in that signature win, amassed a team-leading 19 points with six rebounds and one assist. Brett Thompson also played a role with 14 points, one rebound and two assists.

Next best wins

75-68 at home over Utah Tech (No. 203/RPI) on November 17

72-68 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 279/RPI) on December 9

78-72 on the road over Ohio (No. 280/RPI) on December 6

71-57 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 334/RPI) on December 2

75-65 at home over Navy (No. 346/RPI) on December 21

Youngstown State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, the Penguins have six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Youngstown State gets the 265th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Penguins have 11 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 13 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Youngstown St's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Youngstown State's next game

Matchup: Youngstown State Penguins vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET

Location: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

