The Cleveland State Vikings (12-3) will host the Youngstown State Penguins (6-9) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

The Penguins score an average of 58.8 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 64.8 the Vikings allow to opponents.

Youngstown State is 3-2 when it scores more than 64.8 points.

Cleveland State's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.8 points.

The Vikings record 76.5 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 59.1 the Penguins give up.

Cleveland State has a 12-3 record when scoring more than 59.1 points.

When Youngstown State allows fewer than 76.5 points, it is 6-7.

The Vikings are making 45.9% of their shots from the field, 8.2% higher than the Penguins concede to opponents (37.7%).

Youngstown State Leaders

Jen Wendler: 4.0 PTS, FG%

4.0 PTS, FG% Emily Saunders: 11.9 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 65.0 FG%

11.9 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 65.0 FG% Dena Jarrells: 10.7 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (31-for-85)

10.7 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (31-for-85) Malia Magestro: 7.8 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (17-for-66)

7.8 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (17-for-66) Paige Shy: 7.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.5 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (16-for-61)

Youngstown State Schedule