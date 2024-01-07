The Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) host a streaking Cleveland Browns (11-5) team on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Paycor Stadium (and best bets are available). The Browns have won four straight games.

When is Bengals vs. Browns?

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line is much more favorable to the Browns compared to the BetMGM line, a 11.3 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Browns.

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Bengals' implied win probability is 78.9%.

The Bengals have won six of the 11 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (54.5%).

Cincinnati has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter.

The Browns have been underdogs in seven games this season and won three (42.9%) of those contests.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +295 or more once this season and won that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cleveland (+7.5)



Cleveland (+7.5) The Bengals have compiled a 6-8-2 record against the spread this season.

The Browns have put together a record of 9-5-2 against the spread this season.

Cleveland is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37)



Over (37) Cincinnati and Cleveland average 7.8 more points between them than the over/under of 37 for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 43.8 points per game, 6.8 more than the over/under for this game.

The teams have hit the over in nine of the Bengals' 16 games with a set total.

The Browns have hit the over in nine of their 16 games with a set total (56.2%).

