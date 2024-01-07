Cleveland (11-5) rides a four-game winning streak into a matchup with Cincinnati (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8 points. The over/under is 37 in the outing.

There will be a multitude of live betting opportunities this week when the Bengals clash with the Browns. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to take a look at the stats and trends that we highlight below.

Sign up to live bet on the Bengals-Browns matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Browns vs Bengals on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals vs. Browns Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bengals have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in seven games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games in 2023.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Browns have been leading after the first quarter in five games, have been behind after the first quarter in seven games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

2nd Quarter

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in eight games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 5.0 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 8.6 points on average in the second quarter.

The Browns have won the second quarter 10 times, been outscored three times, and tied three times in 16 games this year.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 16 games this year, the Bengals have won the third quarter five times, lost eight times, and tied three times.

Offensively, Cincinnati is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 5.3 points on average in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Browns have won the third quarter in nine games this season, lost the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in four games.

4th Quarter

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games this season, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 5.3 points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in nine games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 18 In-Game Primers

Bengals vs. Browns Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bengals have been winning after the first half in six games (4-2 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in eight games (2-6), and have been tied after the first half in two games (2-0) in 2023.

So far in 2023, the Browns have been leading after the first half in nine games, have trailed after the first half in six games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

In 16 games this season, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second half six times (5-1 record in those games), lost six times (1-5), and tied four times (2-2).

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 10.8 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 10.6 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Browns have won the second half in six games, lost the second half in nine games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Rep the Bengals or the Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.