Sportsbooks expect the Cleveland Browns (11-5) to see their four-game winning streak come to an end, as they are touchdown underdogs in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Paycor Stadium. This contest has a listed total of 37.5 points.

As the Bengals ready for this matchup against the Browns, take a look at their betting trends and insights. Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Browns as they prepare for this matchup against the Bengals.

Bengals vs. Browns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: CBS

Bengals vs. Browns Betting Insights

Cincinnati has posted a 6-8-2 record against the spread this season.

Cincinnati games with a set total have hit the over nine times this season (56.2%).

Cleveland has 11 wins in 16 contests against the spread this year.

The Browns are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 7-point underdog or greater this year.

Cleveland has seen nine of its 16 games go over the point total.

