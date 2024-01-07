The Cleveland Browns (11-5) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Paycor Stadium.

As the Bengals prepare for this matchup against the Browns, here are the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Bengals vs. Browns Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Paycor Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 7 37.5 -350 +260

Bengals vs. Browns Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati has an average point total of 44 in their games this year, 6.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bengals are 6-8-2 against the spread this season.

The Bengals are 6-4 as moneyline favorites (winning 60% of those games).

Cincinnati has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns and their opponents have combined to score more than 37.5 points in nine of 16 games this season.

The average total for Cleveland games this season has been 38.3, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Browns have covered the spread in a game 11 times this year (11-5-0).

The Browns have won two of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and won that game.

Bengals vs. Browns Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bengals 20.9 20 23.1 21 44 11 16 Browns 23.9 9 20.7 11 38.3 9 16

Bengals vs. Browns Betting Insights & Trends

Bengals

Cincinnati has not covered the spread and is 1-2 overall over its last three contests.

Cincinnati has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

The Bengals are averaging fewer points in divisional matchups this season (13.6 per game) compared to their average in all games (20.9). On the defensive side, they are surrendering more points per game (27) in divisional contests compared to their overall season average (23.1).

The Bengals have a negative point differential on the season (-35 total points, -2.2 per game), while the Browns have scored 51 more points than their opponents (3.2 per game).

Browns

Cleveland is unbeaten against the spread and 1-2 overall in its past three games.

The Browns have gone over the total twice in their past three contests.

In AFC North games, the Browns are scoring fewer points (19) than their overall average (23.9) but also giving up fewer points (19.6) than overall (20.7).

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44 44.4 43.6 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 23.6 24 ATS Record 6-8-2 3-3-2 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 9-7-0 4-4-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-4 5-2 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-1 2-2

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.3 37.7 38.9 Implied Team Total AVG 21.3 21.2 21.4 ATS Record 11-5-0 8-1-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-5-2 2-5-2 7-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-1 6-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-1 1-3

