See how each Big East team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Marquette

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 24-7

11-4 | 24-7 Odds to Win Big East: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 78-75 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

Opponent: Butler

Butler Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Creighton

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 25-6

11-4 | 25-6 Odds to Win Big East: +450

+450 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 69-60 vs Providence

Next Game

Opponent: @ DePaul

@ DePaul Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. UConn

Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 26-5

13-2 | 26-5 Odds to Win Big East: +140

+140 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th

116th Last Game: W 88-81 vs Butler

Next Game

Opponent: @ Xavier

@ Xavier Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Villanova

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 21-10

10-5 | 21-10 Odds to Win Big East: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 81-71 vs St. John's

Next Game

Opponent: DePaul

DePaul Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. St. John's (NY)

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 18-13

11-4 | 18-13 Odds to Win Big East: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd

33rd Last Game: W 81-71 vs Villanova

Next Game

Opponent: Providence

Providence Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. Xavier

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 15-16

7-7 | 15-16 Odds to Win Big East: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: L 66-65 vs Villanova

Next Game

Opponent: UConn

UConn Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Providence

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 18-13

11-4 | 18-13 Odds to Win Big East: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th

58th Last Game: L 69-60 vs Creighton

Next Game

Opponent: @ St. John's

@ St. John's Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Seton Hall

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 18-13

10-5 | 18-13 Odds to Win Big East: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th

45th Last Game: W 78-75 vs Marquette

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgetown

@ Georgetown Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Butler

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 16-14

10-5 | 16-14 Odds to Win Big East: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th

39th Last Game: L 88-81 vs UConn

Next Game

Opponent: @ Marquette

@ Marquette Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

10. Georgetown

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 9-22

8-7 | 9-22 Odds to Win Big East: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 179th

179th Strength of Schedule Rank: 183rd

183rd Last Game: W 68-65 vs DePaul

Next Game

Opponent: Seton Hall

Seton Hall Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. DePaul

Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 3-28

3-11 | 3-28 Odds to Win Big East: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 243rd

243rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th

47th Last Game: L 68-65 vs Georgetown

Next Game