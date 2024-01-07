Cavaliers vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (5-29) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on BSOH and BSSW. The matchup has a point total of 236.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cavaliers vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSSW
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-10.5
|236.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 236.5 points 10 times.
- The average point total in Cleveland's games this season is 224.6, 11.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Cavaliers are 19-16-0 ATS this season.
- Cleveland has won 14, or 70%, of the 20 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Cleveland has played as a favorite of -500 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cavaliers, based on the moneyline, is 83.3%.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cavaliers vs Spurs Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Spurs Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Cavaliers vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cavaliers vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|10
|28.6%
|113.1
|224.3
|111.4
|234.3
|224.5
|Spurs
|16
|47.1%
|111.2
|224.3
|122.9
|234.3
|233.3
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
- The Cavaliers have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.
- Against the spread, Cleveland has fared worse when playing at home, covering nine times in 19 home games, and 10 times in 16 road games.
- The 113.1 points per game the Cavaliers average are 9.8 fewer points than the Spurs allow (122.9).
- Cleveland is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 122.9 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Cavaliers vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|19-16
|1-1
|18-17
|Spurs
|14-20
|6-4
|21-13
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Cavaliers vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Spurs
|113.1
|111.2
|21
|26
|5-0
|10-9
|5-0
|5-14
|111.4
|122.9
|6
|27
|13-6
|4-1
|15-4
|1-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.