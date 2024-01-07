As they prepare for a matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (5-29), the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

In their last time out, the Cavaliers won on Friday 114-90 against the Wizards. Donovan Mitchell scored a team-leading 26 points for the Cavaliers in the victory.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2 0.5 1.5 Evan Mobley C Out Knee 16 10.5 2.9 Darius Garland PG Out Jaw 20.7 2.8 5.9

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey: Out For Season (Knee), Malaki Branham: Questionable (Ankle), Doug McDermott: Questionable (Forearm), Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSSW

