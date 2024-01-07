The San Antonio Spurs (5-29) will look to end a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) on January 7, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Spurs.

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Spurs Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Cleveland has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 22nd.

The Cavaliers put up 113.1 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 122.9 the Spurs give up.

Cleveland has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 122.9 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Cavaliers are scoring 2.1 more points per game (114.1) than they are in road games (112).

Cleveland is giving up 111.8 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 111.

The Cavaliers are making 13.1 threes per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.9 more threes and 1.2% points better than they're averaging on the road (12.2 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Cavaliers Injuries