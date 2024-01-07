Sunday's 1:00 PM ET game between the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) and the San Antonio Spurs (5-29) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse features the Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell and the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama as players to watch.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Spurs

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, BSSW

BSOH, BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Cavaliers won their previous game against the Wizards, 114-90, on Friday. Mitchell led the way with 26 points, and also had two rebounds and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 26 2 4 1 0 5 Georges Niang 14 9 1 0 0 4 Jarrett Allen 12 12 3 2 1 0

Cavaliers vs Spurs Additional Info

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell averages 27.6 points, 5.4 boards and 5.6 assists per game, making 45.7% of shots from the floor and 36.1% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in league).

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 9.7 boards and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 67.3% from the field (third in league).

Max Strus is averaging 13.9 points, 3.9 assists and 5.1 boards per game.

Caris LeVert's numbers on the season are 16.0 points, 3.5 boards and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Georges Niang posts 8.4 points, 3.7 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 41.0% from the field and 34.1% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jarrett Allen 18.4 12.9 4.2 1.1 0.9 0 Donovan Mitchell 16.7 2.4 4.3 1.1 0.5 2.3 Caris LeVert 15.6 3.1 4.8 0.9 0.2 1.9 Max Strus 14.4 4.1 4 1 0.7 3 Isaac Okoro 12.5 3.4 3.1 0.7 0.4 1.2

