Will Chase Brown cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Cincinnati Bengals clash with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Brown will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Chase Brown score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Brown has rushed for 136 yards (12.4 per game) on 33 carries.

Brown also has 13 catches for 146 yards (13.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Brown does not have a rushing touchdown in nine games.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Chase Brown Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Ravens 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Titans 0 0 0 1 -3 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 0 0 0 1 2 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 4 0 1 8 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 9 61 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Colts 8 25 0 3 80 1 Week 15 Vikings 7 23 0 3 28 0 Week 16 @Steelers 4 16 0 2 8 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 3 5 0 2 23 0

Rep Chase Brown with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.