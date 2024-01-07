Sunday's contest that pits the Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) against the Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) at Wolstein Center has a projected final score of 75-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cleveland State, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM on January 7.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Wolstein Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 75, Northern Kentucky 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Cleveland State (-4.7)

Cleveland State (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Cleveland State has compiled a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Northern Kentucky is 7-5-0. The Vikings have a 7-8-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Norse have a record of 8-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Cleveland State is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests, while Northern Kentucky has gone 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Horizon League Predictions

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game with a +87 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.3 points per game (157th in college basketball) and allow 70.9 per contest (161st in college basketball).

The 36.3 rebounds per game Cleveland State averages rank 196th in college basketball, and are 1.5 fewer than the 37.8 its opponents record per outing.

Cleveland State makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (194th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 37.3% from deep while its opponents hit 30.7% from long range.

The Vikings average 93.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (200th in college basketball), and allow 87.2 points per 100 possessions (110th in college basketball).

Cleveland State has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (120th in college basketball action), 4.0 fewer than the 15.1 it forces on average (24th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.