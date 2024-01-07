The Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) will be looking to continue an eight-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Wolstein Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Cleveland State Stats Insights

  • The Vikings are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45% the Norse allow to opponents.
  • Cleveland State has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45% from the field.
  • The Vikings are the 189th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Norse rank 304th.
  • The Vikings average only 4.8 more points per game (76.3) than the Norse allow (71.5).
  • Cleveland State has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 71.5 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

  • Cleveland State is averaging 80.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 9.1 more points than it is averaging in road games (71.8).
  • Defensively the Vikings have played better at home this season, ceding 63.9 points per game, compared to 77.9 when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, Cleveland State is making 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (7.3) than when playing on the road (7.6). However, it sports a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in away games (36.3%).

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 Oakland W 75-67 Wolstein Center
12/31/2023 @ IUPUI W 86-77 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Wright State L 82-70 Wright State University Nutter Center
1/7/2024 Northern Kentucky - Wolstein Center
1/12/2024 @ Milwaukee - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
1/14/2024 @ Green Bay - Resch Center

