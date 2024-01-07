The Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) will be looking to continue an eight-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Wolstein Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Cleveland State Stats Insights

The Vikings are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45% the Norse allow to opponents.

Cleveland State has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45% from the field.

The Vikings are the 189th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Norse rank 304th.

The Vikings average only 4.8 more points per game (76.3) than the Norse allow (71.5).

Cleveland State has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 71.5 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

Cleveland State is averaging 80.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 9.1 more points than it is averaging in road games (71.8).

Defensively the Vikings have played better at home this season, ceding 63.9 points per game, compared to 77.9 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Cleveland State is making 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (7.3) than when playing on the road (7.6). However, it sports a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in away games (36.3%).

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule