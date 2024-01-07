How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024
The Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) will be looking to continue an eight-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Wolstein Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- The Vikings are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45% the Norse allow to opponents.
- Cleveland State has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45% from the field.
- The Vikings are the 189th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Norse rank 304th.
- The Vikings average only 4.8 more points per game (76.3) than the Norse allow (71.5).
- Cleveland State has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 71.5 points.
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison
- Cleveland State is averaging 80.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 9.1 more points than it is averaging in road games (71.8).
- Defensively the Vikings have played better at home this season, ceding 63.9 points per game, compared to 77.9 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, Cleveland State is making 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (7.3) than when playing on the road (7.6). However, it sports a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in away games (36.3%).
Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|Oakland
|W 75-67
|Wolstein Center
|12/31/2023
|@ IUPUI
|W 86-77
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Wright State
|L 82-70
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|1/7/2024
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Wolstein Center
|1/12/2024
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|1/14/2024
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Resch Center
