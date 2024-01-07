The Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League) meet the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League teams at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Information

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Stat Comparison

Cleveland State Rank Cleveland State AVG Northern Kentucky AVG Northern Kentucky Rank 153rd 76.2 Points Scored 73.3 225th 146th 69.8 Points Allowed 71 186th 187th 36.6 Rebounds 32.5 330th 13th 12.8 Off. Rebounds 8 274th 229th 7 3pt Made 5.6 321st 311th 11.5 Assists 14.7 109th 120th 11.1 Turnovers 11.8 181st

