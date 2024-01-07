Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky January 7 Tickets & Start Time
The Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League) meet the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League teams at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Tristan Enaruna: 18.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Tujautae Williams: 12.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Drew Lowder: 13.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tevin Smith: 7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dylan Arnett: 4.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Sam Vinson: 13.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marques Warrick: 18.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Trey Robinson: 9.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Bradley: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Keeyan Itejere: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Stat Comparison
|Cleveland State Rank
|Cleveland State AVG
|Northern Kentucky AVG
|Northern Kentucky Rank
|153rd
|76.2
|Points Scored
|73.3
|225th
|146th
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|71
|186th
|187th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|32.5
|330th
|13th
|12.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|274th
|229th
|7
|3pt Made
|5.6
|321st
|311th
|11.5
|Assists
|14.7
|109th
|120th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|11.8
|181st
