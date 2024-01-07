The Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) are 5.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend an eight-game home win streak when they take on the Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Wolstein Center. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5.

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cleveland State -5.5 146.5

Cleveland State Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland State's 15 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 146.5 points seven times.

Cleveland State has an average point total of 147.2 in its contests this year, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Vikings have a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Northern Kentucky (7-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 60% of the time, 1.7% less often than Cleveland State (9-6-0) this season.

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cleveland State 7 46.7% 76.3 149.1 70.9 142.4 144.7 Northern Kentucky 6 50% 72.8 149.1 71.5 142.4 138.7

Additional Cleveland State Insights & Trends

Cleveland State has gone 6-4 in its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

The Vikings have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.

The Vikings have covered just once in five conference matchups with a spread this season.

The Vikings put up just 4.8 more points per game (76.3) than the Norse give up (71.5).

Cleveland State has a 7-2 record against the spread and an 8-2 record overall when putting up more than 71.5 points.

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cleveland State 9-6-0 3-4 7-8-0 Northern Kentucky 7-5-0 1-2 8-4-0

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Home/Away Splits

Cleveland State Northern Kentucky 8-0 Home Record 6-1 2-6 Away Record 2-6 5-2-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 4-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 80.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.6 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.1 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-0-0 5-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-4-0

